Hostage Crisis in Indonesia's Papua: Rebels Warn Rescue Efforts Endanger Pilot

Separatist rebels in Indonesia’s Papua region caution that recent military actions to rescue a New Zealand pilot, taken hostage over a year ago, could put his life at risk. This situation highlights the ongoing conflict and deteriorating security in Papua, as rebels push for independence amid rising violence and military interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 14:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Separatist rebels in Indonesia's restive Papua region warned Friday that increased Indonesian military attacks in recent days to rescue a New Zealand pilot who was taken hostage over a year ago could instead threaten his safety.

The independence fighters, led by Egianus Kogoya, stormed a single-engine plane on a small runway in Paro and abducted Philip Mark Mehrtens on February 7, 2023. The pilot from Christchurch was working for Indonesian aviation company Susi Air. His abduction reflected the deteriorating security situation in Indonesia's easternmost region of Papua.

Despite promises from other leaders of the West Papua Liberation Army, known as TPNPB, that they would let Mehrtens go, the pilot is still being held. The rebels have proposed news media involvement in Mehrtens' release, but claim that the Indonesian government is ignoring their proposal. New Zealand's foreign affairs ministry stated they are aware of the proposal and are working closely with all parties for Mehrtens' release.

