Teen Girl Goes Missing During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Thane

A 16-year-old girl from Amrut Nagar in Thane district's Mumbra has gone missing after attending an Eid-e-Milad procession. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon in Kismat Colony. Her family has launched a frantic search and filed a missing person complaint. Police have registered a case of kidnapping and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old girl from Amrut Nagar, Mumbra, has vanished after attending an Eid-e-Milad procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported on Friday.

The girl went to see the religious event in Kismat Colony on Wednesday afternoon and has been missing since then, according to an official from the Mumbra police station.

Her family has initiated a frantic search and has filed a missing complaint. Authorities have registered a kidnapping case and are currently investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

