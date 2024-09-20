Teen Girl Goes Missing During Eid-e-Milad Procession in Thane

A 16-year-old girl from Amrut Nagar, Mumbra, has vanished after attending an Eid-e-Milad procession in Maharashtra's Thane district, police reported on Friday.

The girl went to see the religious event in Kismat Colony on Wednesday afternoon and has been missing since then, according to an official from the Mumbra police station.

Her family has initiated a frantic search and has filed a missing complaint. Authorities have registered a kidnapping case and are currently investigating.

(With inputs from agencies.)