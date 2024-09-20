Raksha Mantri Flags-in Open Water Swimming Expedition to Param Vir Chakra Islands in Andaman & Nicobar

On September 20, 2024, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh officially flagged-in a first-of-its-kind Open Water Swimming Expedition to the 21 islands of the Andaman & Nicobar archipelago, named after Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees. This unique tribute commemorates the renaming of these islands by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on January 23, 2023, during Parakram Diwas, honoring the gallant heroes who received India's highest military decoration for bravery.

‘Expedition Param Vir’: A Tribute to Gallantry

Launched by the Tri-service Andaman & Nicobar Command, ‘Expedition Param Vir’ was undertaken to mark the first anniversary of the islands’ renaming. A team comprised of personnel from the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Coast Guard swam to each of the 21 islands, covering over 300 kilometers. The 11-member team, led by open water swimmer and Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awardee Wing Commander Paramvir Singh, unfurled the National Flag at each island, paying tribute to the 21 PVC awardees. The expedition began on World Water Day, March 22, 2024, and culminated on India’s 78th Independence Day, August 15, 2024.

Raksha Mantri Commends Courage and Sacrifice

During the flag-in ceremony in New Delhi, Shri Rajnath Singh lauded the bravery and determination of the team, who successfully completed the expedition despite challenges such as turbulent sea conditions, extreme exhaustion, dehydration, and encounters with deadly marine life. The Defense Minister emphasized that the expedition aligned with the Government’s efforts to keep the legacy of the nation’s heroes alive, inspiring the youth to draw strength from their courage and sacrifice.

He expressed his hope that the Armed Forces will continue to bring pride and honor to the nation, encouraging future generations to follow the example of these bravehearts.

A National Achievement of Camaraderie and Patriotism

The Expedition Flag, symbolizing the camaraderie and patriotism of the mission, was handed over to the Raksha Mantri during the ceremony. Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Commander-in-Chief of Andaman & Nicobar Command (CINCAN) Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, and other senior officials were present to witness the historic event.

The expedition adhered to international standards for ‘Unassisted Open Water Swim,’ with swimmers wearing only trunks, goggles, and caps. Despite the majority of participants being first-time open-water swimmers, the expedition was completed without a single mishap, showcasing the exceptional preparation, skill, and resilience of the Armed Forces.