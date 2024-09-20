Bhopal School Sealed After Shocking Crime: Teacher Arrested for Rape of Kinder Child

A private primary school in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, has been sealed following allegations of rape against a computer teacher. Officials reported that the teacher, Kasim Rehan, was arrested under stringent legal provisions, including the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and POCSO Act.

The process of sealing the school started on Thursday with intentions to revoke its affiliation with the MP Board, said district education officer NK Ahirwar. This decision involves careful consideration due to the future of the students enrolled there.

Assistant commissioner of police (women's safety) Nidhi Saxena explained that victim's parents' statements have been recorded, and a support person has been assigned to the child. The 28-year-old accused's mobile phone is under forensic examination. Further, the accused allegedly watched pornographic material before committing the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)