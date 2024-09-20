Mirwaiz Under House Arrest: A Demand for Freedom and Liberty

Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has alleged that he has been placed under house arrest for the third consecutive Friday, preventing him from fulfilling his religious responsibilities.

Mirwaiz termed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's claims that he is a free man as 'strange' and contradictory to his situation.

Farooq expressed concerns about this infringement of his fundamental rights, asserting the detention affects his clerical duties and socio-educational initiatives. He intends to file a rejoinder with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding his continued house arrest.

The separatist leader also mourned the death of Mohammad Shafi Pandit, Jammu and Kashmir's first Muslim IAS officer, praising his lifelong service to society.

