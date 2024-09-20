Mirwaiz Under House Arrest: A Demand for Freedom and Liberty
Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq claims his house arrest for the third consecutive Friday has hindered his religious duties. He disputes Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's statement that he is free. The Mirwaiz plans to approach the High Court for permanent release. He also paid tribute to the late IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit.
Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has alleged that he has been placed under house arrest for the third consecutive Friday, preventing him from fulfilling his religious responsibilities.
Mirwaiz termed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha's claims that he is a free man as 'strange' and contradictory to his situation.
Farooq expressed concerns about this infringement of his fundamental rights, asserting the detention affects his clerical duties and socio-educational initiatives. He intends to file a rejoinder with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh regarding his continued house arrest.
The separatist leader also mourned the death of Mohammad Shafi Pandit, Jammu and Kashmir's first Muslim IAS officer, praising his lifelong service to society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
