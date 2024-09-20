Israel Challenges ICC Jurisdiction on Gaza War Arrest Warrants

Israel has submitted formal challenges to the International Criminal Court over its jurisdiction and the legality of arrest warrants against Israeli leaders for their actions during the Gaza war, according to the Foreign Ministry.

These legal filings, submitted on Friday, could further delay the decision on warrants requested in May against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant. ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges last month to rule on the warrants, which also target Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and others in the Palestinian militant group.

In its first brief, Israel contends that the ICC has a "manifest lack of jurisdiction." The second paper claims the ICC Prosecutor breached court rules by not providing Israel a chance to investigate the claims independently before proceeding. The prosecutor's office could not immediately respond for comment.

