Rajasthan Leaders Call for CBI Probe into 10-Year-Old Girl's Murder
Rajasthan BJP and Congress leaders meet state minister Kirodi Lal Meena, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of 10-year-old Dimple Meena. Dissatisfied with the police's investigation, community members and political leaders urge the matter to be escalated to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, leaders of both the ruling BJP and Congress in Rajasthan met with state minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday, calling for a CBI probe into the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old deaf and mute girl, Dimple Meena, in Karauli earlier this year.
The police investigation has left the community and public representatives dissatisfied, prompting them to urge Minister Meena to escalate the case to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Accompanied by community members, the political leaders demanded transparent and thorough investigation.
'People believe that the police investigation has been half-hearted. We aim to meet the Chief Minister and push for a CBI investigation to clear any confusion,' Kirodi Lal Meena stated. The case involves severe allegations, including suspected poisoning following first aid and referral to a hospital in Jaipur.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kannada Star Darshan Thoogudeepa Named in 3,991-Page Charge Sheet in Renukaswamy Murder Case
West Bengal MP Urges Supreme Court to Expedite Justice in Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Charged in Grisly Murder Case
BJP MP Urges CJI to Expedite Trial in Trainee Doctor's Murder Case
Rajasthan High Court Grants Bail to Mohammad Javed in Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case