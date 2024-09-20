Left Menu

Rajasthan Leaders Call for CBI Probe into 10-Year-Old Girl's Murder

Rajasthan BJP and Congress leaders meet state minister Kirodi Lal Meena, demanding a CBI probe into the murder of 10-year-old Dimple Meena. Dissatisfied with the police's investigation, community members and political leaders urge the matter to be escalated to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, leaders of both the ruling BJP and Congress in Rajasthan met with state minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Friday, calling for a CBI probe into the gruesome murder of a 10-year-old deaf and mute girl, Dimple Meena, in Karauli earlier this year.

The police investigation has left the community and public representatives dissatisfied, prompting them to urge Minister Meena to escalate the case to Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Accompanied by community members, the political leaders demanded transparent and thorough investigation.

'People believe that the police investigation has been half-hearted. We aim to meet the Chief Minister and push for a CBI investigation to clear any confusion,' Kirodi Lal Meena stated. The case involves severe allegations, including suspected poisoning following first aid and referral to a hospital in Jaipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

