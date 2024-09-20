Hezbollah's decision to distribute new Gold Apollo pagers this week ended in tragedy as the devices exploded in a coordinated attack across Lebanon. The explosions, which killed 37 people and injured over 3,000, have raised serious questions about the group's security measures. Israel is suspected of orchestrating the attack, though it has not confirmed or denied involvement.

The Iranian-backed militia has been using pagers to avoid Israeli surveillance on mobile communications, but the deadly blasts have highlighted vulnerabilities in their equipment checks. Despite routine sweeps of electronic devices, the explosive-laden pagers went undetected, causing significant damage and loss of life.

Hezbollah's ongoing investigation aims to uncover how the pagers were tampered with and improve future security protocols. The incident has struck a blow to Hezbollah's reputation as a formidable force in the Middle East, amplifying the tension in an already volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)