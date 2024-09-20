Hezbollah's Explosive Dilemma: Unraveling the Deadly Pager Incident
Hezbollah issued new Gold Apollo pagers, unaware they were rigged with explosives. The devices detonated in a coordinated attack across Lebanon, killing 37 and injuring over 3,000. Israel is suspected of involvement. Hezbollah's reputation and safety measures are under scrutiny, while investigations continue into how the devices were compromised.
Hezbollah's decision to distribute new Gold Apollo pagers this week ended in tragedy as the devices exploded in a coordinated attack across Lebanon. The explosions, which killed 37 people and injured over 3,000, have raised serious questions about the group's security measures. Israel is suspected of orchestrating the attack, though it has not confirmed or denied involvement.
The Iranian-backed militia has been using pagers to avoid Israeli surveillance on mobile communications, but the deadly blasts have highlighted vulnerabilities in their equipment checks. Despite routine sweeps of electronic devices, the explosive-laden pagers went undetected, causing significant damage and loss of life.
Hezbollah's ongoing investigation aims to uncover how the pagers were tampered with and improve future security protocols. The incident has struck a blow to Hezbollah's reputation as a formidable force in the Middle East, amplifying the tension in an already volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hezbollah
- Gold Apollo
- pagers
- explosions
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Unit 8200
- security
- detonation
- inquiry
ALSO READ
Israeli Airstrike in West Bank Claims Lives
Israeli Airstrikes in Tubas Leave Six Palestinians Dead
Fatal Police Shooting Near Israeli Consulate and Nazi History Museum in Munich
Shots Fired Near Munich's Israeli Consulate and Nazi-Era Museum
German Police Neutralize Gunman Near Israeli Consulate on Munich Olympics Attack Anniversary