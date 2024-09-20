Left Menu

Man Arrested in Maharashtra for Attempted Murder of Three Children

Amol Ramnath Landge was arrested after allegedly attempting to kill three children by pushing them into a well in Nashik district, Maharashtra. The incident, which occurred in Vadgaon Pingala village, saw the children save themselves. Police have registered an attempt to murder case and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:19 IST
Man Arrested in Maharashtra for Attempted Murder of Three Children
  • Country:
  • India

Amol Ramnath Landge has been arrested in Maharashtra's Nashik district for allegedly attempting to murder three children by pushing them into a well. The shocking incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Vadgaon Pingala village, Sinnar taluka.

According to the police, Landge, along with two accomplices, lured the children to the well by telling them a tortoise was inside. Once the children were close, the three men allegedly pushed them into the well. One of the minors managed to grab a rope, aiding in the rescue of himself and the other two children.

The parents of the children filed a complaint, leading to Landge's arrest. Authorities have registered an attempt to murder case and are currently investigating the incident for further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

