Heightened Security in Manipur Amid Militant Threats: Advisor's Strategic Response

Manipur security advisor Kuldiep Singh announced several security measures amid reports of possible militant attacks in peripheral villages. Singh detailed steps including drone countermeasures, high alert in specific districts, and intensified combing operations for explosives. Strategic efforts and intelligence sharing aim to thwart potential threats effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:39 IST
Manipur's security forces are ramping up measures in response to intelligence suggesting imminent militant attacks in peripheral villages. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh disclosed the proactive steps at a press conference this Friday.

Singh revealed that the government has implemented countermeasures following reports of militant movements over the last few days. A strategic operations group convened on September 18 to deliberate on defense tactics, specifically against drone and rocket attacks. Plans have been communicated to remote areas for preemptive action against militant movements.

Several districts, including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl, have been placed on high alert. Singh emphasized comprehensive combing operations targeting arms, explosives, and drone components. Anti-drone systems from Assam Rifles and Army are actively deployed, alongside some from CRPF.

(With inputs from agencies.)

