Heightened Security in Manipur Amid Militant Threats: Advisor's Strategic Response

Manipur's security forces are ramping up measures in response to intelligence suggesting imminent militant attacks in peripheral villages. Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh disclosed the proactive steps at a press conference this Friday.

Singh revealed that the government has implemented countermeasures following reports of militant movements over the last few days. A strategic operations group convened on September 18 to deliberate on defense tactics, specifically against drone and rocket attacks. Plans have been communicated to remote areas for preemptive action against militant movements.

Several districts, including Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Pherzawl, have been placed on high alert. Singh emphasized comprehensive combing operations targeting arms, explosives, and drone components. Anti-drone systems from Assam Rifles and Army are actively deployed, alongside some from CRPF.

(With inputs from agencies.)