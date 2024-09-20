Left Menu

West Bengal Governor Questions Flood Preparedness, Visits Affected Areas

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose sent a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee regarding the state's flood preparedness. Bose has formed a task force to predict floods and plans to visit affected areas. Banerjee informed Prime Minister Modi about cutting ties with DVC due to water release causing floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:04 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has taken proactive steps to assess the state's flood preparedness, sending a formal letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the matter, according to a source at Raj Bhavan.

Bose, who has established a predictive task force for floods, also plans to visit some of the currently inundated areas. Meanwhile, CM Banerjee has raised concerns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announcing the state's decision to sever ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) for unilateral water releases that led to flooding in several districts of South Bengal.

The Governor's letter seeks a detailed report from the CM on the state government's flood mitigation efforts, and overall readiness to ensure public safety in affected regions, as per Article 167 of the Constitution. Bose, with extensive experience managing natural calamities, is expected to bring significant insights into the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

