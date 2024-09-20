Left Menu

Hungarian Secret Services Protect Businesswoman Linked to Exploding Pagers

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO of BAC Consulting, is under Hungarian secret service protection following a deadly explosion of pagers manufactured by her company in Lebanon and Syria. Her mother confirmed her safety, citing threats. The incident, blamed on Israel, has led to widespread scrutiny of BAC Consulting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:10 IST
Hungarian Secret Services Protect Businesswoman Linked to Exploding Pagers
  • Country:
  • Italy

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO of Budapest-based BAC Consulting, is under Hungarian secret service protection after pagers linked to her company exploded in Lebanon and Syria, causing significant casualties. According to her mother, Barsony-Arcidiacono has received threats and is currently in a secure location.

The pagers, which were part of a simultaneous attack targeting Hezbollah, have been tied to Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese firm that authorized BAC Consulting to use its name. Barsony-Arcidiacono's company has faced increased scrutiny following the tragic incident, which Hezbollah and the Lebanese government attribute to Israel.

A Hungarian government spokesman denied any involvement of Hungary in the manufacturing of the pagers. BAC Consulting reportedly operates from an official address in Budapest but lacks physical offices. The company's diversity in operations, ranging from environmental projects to retail, has further complicated the investigation. Barsony-Arcidiacono's mother reiterated that her daughter was merely a broker and not directly involved in the production of the explosive devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024