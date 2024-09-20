Hungarian Secret Services Protect Businesswoman Linked to Exploding Pagers

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, CEO of Budapest-based BAC Consulting, is under Hungarian secret service protection after pagers linked to her company exploded in Lebanon and Syria, causing significant casualties. According to her mother, Barsony-Arcidiacono has received threats and is currently in a secure location.

The pagers, which were part of a simultaneous attack targeting Hezbollah, have been tied to Gold Apollo, a Taiwanese firm that authorized BAC Consulting to use its name. Barsony-Arcidiacono's company has faced increased scrutiny following the tragic incident, which Hezbollah and the Lebanese government attribute to Israel.

A Hungarian government spokesman denied any involvement of Hungary in the manufacturing of the pagers. BAC Consulting reportedly operates from an official address in Budapest but lacks physical offices. The company's diversity in operations, ranging from environmental projects to retail, has further complicated the investigation. Barsony-Arcidiacono's mother reiterated that her daughter was merely a broker and not directly involved in the production of the explosive devices.

(With inputs from agencies.)