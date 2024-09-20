Court Summons Kangana Ranaut Over Remarks on Farmers' Protest

An MP-MLA court has summoned Lok Sabha member and actress Kangana Ranaut for a court appearance on October 25. The summons is in relation to a case filed against her for allegedly making objectionable remarks about the 2020-21 farmers' protest, a lawyer revealed on Friday.

The complaint was lodged by Gajendra Sharma, general secretary (organisation) of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan Shakti). It pertains to remarks made by Ranaut during media interviews, where she claimed incidents of 'violence,' 'rapes,' and 'murders' occurred during the farmers' protest against three controversial farm laws. These laws were eventually withdrawn by the government.

The case was initially filed in the court on September 19, leading to a notice being issued to Ranaut for her appearance. Advocate Sanjay Sharma, representing the plaintiff, emphasized the indecency of Ranaut's comments, further affirming that they plan to escalate the matter to larger forums if necessary.

(With inputs from agencies.)