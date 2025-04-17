Intrigue and Allegations: Sub Inspector's Controversial Claims

In a startling revelation, suspended Beed police sub-inspector Ranjit Kasle alleged on Thursday that he was approached to execute a contract killing of Walmik Karad, a prime suspect in the gruesome murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. These explosive claims came in a public address outside Pune airport.

Deshmukh was tragically abducted and killed last December after opposing an extortion scheme against an energy firm. Eight suspects, including Karad, have been apprehended and charged under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Kasle stated that such sinister offers typically lack a traceable trail, hence, he refused, insisting that justice should prevail via the legal system.

Kasle further alleged experiencing personal threats, including a forced trip to Barshi and unexplained changes to his duty roster during voting days. Financial discrepancies have also arisen, with Kasle claiming an unsolicited Rs 10 lakh was deposited in his account, raising suspicions due to links with a former minister. Police officials have discredited Kasle's assertions, while he remains under investigation concerning additional legal controversies.

