Terrorist Motive Suspected in Rotterdam Stabbing Incident

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent following a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity but revealed that he shouted 'Allahu akbar' multiple times during the incident. The attack claimed the life of a 32-year-old man from Rotterdam and left a 33-year-old Swiss man seriously injured.

A local sports instructor managed to disarm the attacker, who wielded two large knives. The suspect is due to be arraigned on Monday, as investigators appeal for witnesses and work to uncover the motive behind the stabbing.

