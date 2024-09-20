Left Menu

Terrorist Motive Suspected in Rotterdam Stabbing Incident

Dutch prosecutors suspect a 22-year-old man of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent after a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam that killed one person and seriously wounded another. The suspect allegedly shouted 'Allahu akbar' during the attack. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive.

Updated: 20-09-2024 21:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder with terrorist intent following a fatal stabbing in Rotterdam, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

Authorities have not released the suspect's identity but revealed that he shouted 'Allahu akbar' multiple times during the incident. The attack claimed the life of a 32-year-old man from Rotterdam and left a 33-year-old Swiss man seriously injured.

A local sports instructor managed to disarm the attacker, who wielded two large knives. The suspect is due to be arraigned on Monday, as investigators appeal for witnesses and work to uncover the motive behind the stabbing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

