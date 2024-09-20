Water Dispute Escalates: Union Minister Responds to West Bengal CM's Concerns
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil addressed concerns raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee about the release of water from Damodar Valley Corporation reservoirs. Banerjee claimed the releases led to severe flooding, while Paatil argued that the releases were essential to prevent a larger disaster.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations on Friday regarding unilaterally released water from Damodar Valley Corporation reservoirs.
Banerjee had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticizing DVC's actions as the primary cause for massive floods affecting five million people in South Bengal.
Paatil clarified that the releases were conducted by the Damodar Valley Reservoir Regulation Committee (DVRRC), which includes multiple stakeholders, to prevent potential dam failures and broader disasters.
