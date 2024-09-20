Left Menu

Israel's Ongoing Strategy Against Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant asserts that Israel will persist with its actions following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut. Gallant emphasized that the sequence of actions will continue until the safe return of northern residents to their homes is achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:36 IST
Yoav Gallant
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed on Friday that Israel will not relent following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut.

'The sequence of actions in this new phase will persist until our goal is met: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,' Gallant stated on the social media platform X.

The statement underscores Israel's commitment to maintaining security in the region amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

