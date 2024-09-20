Israel's Ongoing Strategy Against Hezbollah

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant affirmed on Friday that Israel will not relent following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut.

'The sequence of actions in this new phase will persist until our goal is met: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,' Gallant stated on the social media platform X.

The statement underscores Israel's commitment to maintaining security in the region amid ongoing tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)