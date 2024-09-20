Israel's Ongoing Strategy Against Hezbollah
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant asserts that Israel will persist with its actions following the assassination of senior Hezbollah commanders in Beirut. Gallant emphasized that the sequence of actions will continue until the safe return of northern residents to their homes is achieved.
- Israel
'The sequence of actions in this new phase will persist until our goal is met: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes,' Gallant stated on the social media platform X.
The statement underscores Israel's commitment to maintaining security in the region amid ongoing tensions.
