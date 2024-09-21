Tensions Escalate Between Israel and Hezbollah: Calls for Diplomatic Resolution
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed serious concerns over escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. Following Israeli strikes on Beirut, which killed top Hezbollah figures, Austin urged a diplomatic resolution. Israeli and Lebanese civilians have evacuated, and the Pentagon emphasized diplomacy to ensure safety for residents.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin voiced fresh concerns on Friday regarding the escalating conflict between Israel and Lebanon's Hezbollah. During his sixth call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in under a week, Austin pushed for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
On Friday, Israel announced it had killed a top Hezbollah commander and other senior figures in an airstrike on Beirut. This followed two days of attacks involving explosive pagers and walkie-talkies, resulting in 37 fatalities. Though believed to be Israel's doing, the country has not confirmed its involvement.
The Pentagon's statement revealed Austin reiterated his concerns over the escalating exchanges, mirroring comments made by Pentagon spokesperson Major General Patrick Ryder. Austin highlighted the importance of diplomacy for the safe return of residents on both sides of the border. Gallant corroborated on social media, stressing the continuation of actions until their goals were achieved. Amid the violence, tens of thousands have evacuated the Israel-Lebanon border, with the U.S. urging Americans to leave Lebanon and avoid travel.
