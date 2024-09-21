Icom Denies Responsibility for Explosive Wireless Devices in Lebanon
Icom, a Japanese company, refuted claims that their wireless devices were involved in explosions in Lebanon. Despite pictures showing labels of 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan' on devices used by Hezbollah, Icom stated it's highly unlikely their products were the ones that exploded.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 21-09-2024 07:30 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 07:30 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese company Icom has categorically denied that their wireless devices were the ones involved in recent explosions in Lebanon. The company was responding to images showing walkie-talkies with labels reading 'ICOM' and 'made in Japan,' which were reportedly used by Hezbollah.
'In light of multiple pieces of information that have been revealed so far, chances are extremely low that the wireless devices that exploded were our products,' stated Icom in a press release dated Friday.
The company remains firm on its stance, dismissing any implications linking their products to the controversial incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kishida's Farewell: Strengthening Japan-South Korea Relations Amid Leadership Changes
Resurgence of Japanese Products Amid Improved South Korea-Japan Relations
U.S. Block on Nippon Steel Sale Raises Japan's Concerns
Japan's Next Premier Candidate Calls US Steel Block 'Unsettling'
Japan-South Korea Ties: Kishida’s Farewell Visit to Cement Renewed Partnership