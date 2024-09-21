Left Menu

Supreme Court on Defamation: 'You Cannot Be Touchy in Politics'

The Supreme Court has stated that politicians cannot be overly sensitive while addressing Union Minister L Murugan's criminal defamation case. Murugan challenged a Madras High Court order that declined to quash proceedings initiated by Murasoli Trust over alleged defamatory statements. The Supreme Court has stayed the proceedings for further hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:32 IST
L Murugan Image Credit: Twitter(@MuruganTNBJP )
The Supreme Court has asserted that political figures need thicker skin when it comes to defamation claims. This statement was made during a hearing on Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan's plea involving a criminal defamation case against him.

Murugan took his challenge to the highest judicial body last year, opposing a September 5, 2023, ruling by Madras High Court that allowed the case to proceed. The case was brought by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust, concerning alleged defamatory comments Murugan made in December 2020.

Agreeing to review his petition, the Supreme Court had stayed the ongoing proceedings and sought a response from the Trust. On Friday, when the case was heard by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, the Trust requested an adjournment, leading the court to schedule the next hearing for four weeks later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

