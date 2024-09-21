Supreme Court on Defamation: 'You Cannot Be Touchy in Politics'

The Supreme Court has asserted that political figures need thicker skin when it comes to defamation claims. This statement was made during a hearing on Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan's plea involving a criminal defamation case against him.

Murugan took his challenge to the highest judicial body last year, opposing a September 5, 2023, ruling by Madras High Court that allowed the case to proceed. The case was brought by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust, concerning alleged defamatory comments Murugan made in December 2020.

Agreeing to review his petition, the Supreme Court had stayed the ongoing proceedings and sought a response from the Trust. On Friday, when the case was heard by Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan, the Trust requested an adjournment, leading the court to schedule the next hearing for four weeks later.

(With inputs from agencies.)