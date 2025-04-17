Madras High Court Orders FIR Against Forest Minister Over Controversial Remarks
The Madras High Court instructs Tamil Nadu police to file a case against Forest Minister K Ponmudy following his controversial remarks, with a caution of contempt proceedings if they fail to comply. Ponmudy's comments sparked backlash, resulting in his removal from the deputy general secretary position by DMK President M K Stalin.
- Country:
- India
The Madras High Court has directed Tamil Nadu police to initiate a case against state Forest Minister K Ponmudy due to his controversial remarks at a public meeting, which led to his loss of party position.
The Court warned of potential contempt proceedings against the police should they fail to register an FIR against Ponmudy, a prominent DMK leader, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.
Ponmudy's remarks, which sparked widespread criticism, even from fellow party members like MP Kanimozhi, resulted in his removal from the DMK deputy general secretary role by the party's President and Chief Minister, M K Stalin, despite an apology he issued afterwards.
