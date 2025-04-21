Madras High Court to Rule on TASMAC's Legal Battle Against ED Raids

The Madras High Court is set to deliver its ruling on April 23 concerning petitions by TASMAC and the Tamil Nadu government, challenging the ED's recent raids on the liquor retailer's premises.

A division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and K Rajasekar reserved their decision after hearing arguments from senior legal counsels representing TASMAC, the state government, and the Enforcement Directorate.

The ED has alleged the discovery of substantial financial fraud, involving unaccounted cash and illicit payments within distilleries. In response, TASMAC has requested the court to restrict the ED's investigative actions, citing federalism violations.

