Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Cash in Sonipat Amid Poll Code Enforcement

Haryana Police recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash from a car near the Gohana Road bypass in Sonipat. The man transporting the cash, who claimed it was from selling a plot in Noida, failed to produce proof. The Income Tax Department has been informed. The Model Code of Conduct is in effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 21-09-2024 12:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Haryana Police recovered Rs 50 lakh in cash from a car in the Sonipat district, authorities reported on Saturday.

The discovery was made near the Gohana Road bypass, with the cash found in denominations of Rs 500, according to officials.

The man in possession of the cash claimed it was the result of a plot sale in Noida. However, he was unable to provide any documentary evidence, said a police official. He was traveling from Noida to Jind when the cash was seized.

The police have since notified the Income Tax Department about the recovery.

The Model Code of Conduct was enforced in Haryana on August 16, ahead of the Assembly elections for 90 seats scheduled for October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8.

