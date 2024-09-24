Left Menu

Dutch Economy Minister Advocates for ASML's Business Freedom Despite U.S. Export Pressure

During a visit to Washington, Netherlands' economy minister Dirk Beljaarts emphasized the importance of China as a trading partner while advocating for the business freedom of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML. The visit aimed to promote bilateral trade with the U.S., not to negotiate export restrictions.

In a recent visit to Washington, Netherlands' economy minister Dirk Beljaarts highlighted the crucial role of China as a trading partner for the Dutch economy. He stressed that Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML should be allowed to 'do business as freely as possible.'

Beljaarts clarified that his meeting with U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves was intended to foster bilateral trade rather than discuss export restrictions, which are beyond his jurisdiction. His visit coincides with anticipated U.S. expansions on semiconductor export restrictions to certain Chinese plants.

ASML, the leading supplier of equipment to computer chip manufacturers, faces increased export license requirements to China due to U.S. pressures. Despite the U.S. being a vital ally, China, Taiwan, and South Korea remain ASML's primary markets. Beljaarts emphasized the balance between national economic interests and international cooperation.

