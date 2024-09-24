U.S. Moves to Prevent Israel-Hezbollah Escalation Amid Tensions

The U.S. is firmly against the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, a senior State Department official said. Washington plans to discuss 'concrete ideas' with allies to prevent the war from expanding.

Israel's Monday airstrikes on Hezbollah targets killed 492 people and forced tens of thousands to flee in the deadliest day Lebanon has seen in decades. This increase in Israeli actions aims to push Hezbollah toward a diplomatic solution, officials say.

However, a U.S. State Department official, speaking anonymously, countered this, emphasizing that the Biden administration focuses on 'reducing tensions and breaking the cycle of strike-counterstrike.' This week's spiraling conflict is also a key issue for Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.N. General Assembly. Washington has 'concrete ideas' to avoid a broader war and seeks to de-escalate tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)