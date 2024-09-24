U.S. Moves to Prevent Israel-Hezbollah Escalation Amid Tensions
A senior U.S. State Department official has stated that the U.S. does not support the growing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Washington is pursuing discussions involving 'concrete ideas' with allies to prevent the war from broadening. The U.S. stance aims at reducing tensions rather than supporting military actions.
Israel's Monday airstrikes on Hezbollah targets killed 492 people and forced tens of thousands to flee in the deadliest day Lebanon has seen in decades. This increase in Israeli actions aims to push Hezbollah toward a diplomatic solution, officials say.
However, a U.S. State Department official, speaking anonymously, countered this, emphasizing that the Biden administration focuses on 'reducing tensions and breaking the cycle of strike-counterstrike.' This week's spiraling conflict is also a key issue for Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the U.N. General Assembly. Washington has 'concrete ideas' to avoid a broader war and seeks to de-escalate tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
