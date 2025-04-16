Canadian Academics Warned on US Travel Amid Political Tensions

The association representing Canadian university academic staff has issued a cautionary advisory against non-essential travel to the United States.

The Canadian Association of University Teachers highlighted the increased political scrutiny emerging from the Trump administration, which has resulted in difficulties for some Canadians at the border.

This advisory is primarily directed at academics with critical stances towards Trump's policies or those researching topics that may clash with current US governmental positions, urging caution with sensitive information during travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)