Singapore's Ex-Transport Minister Faces Charges Beyond Corruption

Singapore's former transport minister, S. Iswaran, no longer faces corruption charges but will be prosecuted for five other offenses, the High Court announced on Tuesday.

The charges include four counts of obtaining valuable items as a public servant and one count of obstructing justice, as reported by The Straits Times.

Iswaran's lawyer, Davinder Singh, revealed that his client is likely to plead guilty, given the dropped charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Iswaran, who was charged on January 18, had been granted SGD 800,000 bail.

