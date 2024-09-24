Family Challenges Police Narrative in Akshay Shinde's Death

The family of Akshay Shinde, accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, disputes police claims that he fired at an officer first, leading to his death. They allege police coercion for confessions and demand an investigation. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered a high-level probe into the incident.

Shinde's body was moved from Kalwa civic hospital in Thane to J J Hospital in Mumbai for an autopsy, following the events that led to his death. Shinde, a 24-year-old school sweeper, was arrested on August 17 for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls.

Family members claimed police pressured Shinde to confess and contested the official version of events. They insist he was unable to snatch a gun and fire at an officer, calling for further scrutiny of the police's actions and the school management.

(With inputs from agencies.)