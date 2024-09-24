Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Foils Major Drone and Missile Strike

The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 81 drones and four missiles overnight. They successfully intercepted 66 drones but lost track of 13 in various Ukrainian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:53 IST
In a recent intensification of hostilities, the Ukrainian air force announced on Tuesday that Russia unleashed 81 drones and four missiles in an overnight attack.

Demonstrating resilience, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept and shoot down 66 drones, according to a statement issued via the Telegram messaging app.

However, the air force noted that 13 drones were lost track of, affecting several regions across Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

