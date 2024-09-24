Ukrainian Air Force Foils Major Drone and Missile Strike
The Ukrainian air force reported that Russia launched 81 drones and four missiles overnight. They successfully intercepted 66 drones but lost track of 13 in various Ukrainian regions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 24-09-2024 10:53 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 10:53 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a recent intensification of hostilities, the Ukrainian air force announced on Tuesday that Russia unleashed 81 drones and four missiles in an overnight attack.
Demonstrating resilience, Ukrainian forces managed to intercept and shoot down 66 drones, according to a statement issued via the Telegram messaging app.
However, the air force noted that 13 drones were lost track of, affecting several regions across Ukraine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Northern Fleet Tests Cruise Missiles in Barents Sea
UPDATE 1-Russia says Putin has sent clear message to the West on long-range missiles for Ukraine
Escalating Tensions: Putin’s Potential Retaliations Over Long-Range Missiles in Ukraine
White House Maintains Stance on Ukraine and Long-Range Missiles
Netanyahu Vows Retaliation Against Houthi Missiles