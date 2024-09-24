Man Arrested in Madhya Pradesh for Alleged Rape of Nine-Year-Old Girl
Police apprehended a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. The victim, found unconscious in an agricultural field, is currently stable and receiving treatment in the ICU. Authorities have registered a case under the POCSO Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Police apprehended a 28-year-old man on Tuesday morning for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, according to officials.
On Monday evening, the girl was discovered lying unconscious in an agricultural field outside the village, where she had gone to graze goats. Police said she is currently stable and receiving treatment in the ICU of the district hospital. A case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
Following the FIR, law enforcement formed five teams and arrested the accused by 5 am on Tuesday. The police and administration are maintaining contact with the victim's family to offer support and updates.
