Social Boycott in Telangana Village: Dalit Family Faces Ostracism

Sixteen villagers from Medak district, Telangana, were arrested after allegedly enforcing a social boycott on a Dalit family, police reported on Tuesday. The family, part of the Madiga community, was targeted after refusing to play the 'Dappu' during village funerals, a role tied to their traditional occupation.

Two postgraduate brothers, now employed in Hyderabad, had faced immense pressure from fellow villagers, including members of their own community, to comply with tradition. The Upa Sarpanch further exacerbated the issue by denying permission for house construction and water connection to the family.

A village meeting on September 10 resulted in a resolution to boycott and fine the family for non-compliance, leading the brothers to file a police complaint. Subsequently, a case was registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and sixteen arrests were made. The Telangana High Court ordered police protection for the family, and district officials intervened to counsel the villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)