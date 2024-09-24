Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Vows to Face Investigation in Site Allotment Case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated he will not shy away from facing an investigation related to a site allotment issue. However, he also mentioned that he would seek advice from legal experts to determine whether such a probe is legally permissible.

This response comes on the heels of a High Court decision dismissing Siddaramaiah's petition, which challenged Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's order for an investigation into the case. The Chief Minister remains optimistic, asserting that truth will eventually emerge victorious.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP-led NDA and its ally JD(S) for their 'revenge politics' and affirmed that the judicial battle against these forces would persist. According to the High Court's ruling, Governor Gehlot had sanctioned an investigation into alleged irregularities involving the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah's wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in a prime locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)