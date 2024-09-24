Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted in Kushinagar

Ten individuals have been arrested in Kushinagar, accused of participating in a counterfeit currency operation, police revealed on Tuesday. Authorities seized fake currency valued at Rs 5.62 lakh along with genuine currency exceeding Rs 1 lakh from the suspects.

Kushinagar Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra stated that a collaborative effort from multiple police units led to the arrest on Monday. He added that the gang also had illegal firearms and explosives in their possession.

The suspects have been booked under various charges related to counterfeit currency as well as under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act, with further legal proceedings pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)