Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers' Landmark Visit to China: Reviving Economic Dialogue After Seven Years

Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers is set to visit China, marking the first trip by an Australian Treasurer in seven years. The visit aims to co-chair the Australia China Strategic Economic Dialogue, a crucial step towards stabilizing economic ties strained since 2017. Chalmers will also meet with senior Chinese officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:16 IST
Jim Chalmers Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Australia

Australia Treasurer Jim Chalmers announced his upcoming visit to China, marking the first such trip by an Australian Treasurer in seven years. The main objective of his visit is to co-chair the Australia China Strategic Economic Dialogue alongside the chairman of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

'This is another really important step towards stabilising our economic relationship with China,' Chalmers stated during a news conference on Wednesday. He will also engage with other high-level officials in China's government, offering a platform for comprehensive discussions.

The relationship between the two nations had deteriorated after Australia's 2017 accusations of Chinese interference in its politics. A call for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19 in 2020 further strained ties, leading to Chinese blocks on Australian imports. However, China has recently lifted most trade restrictions following diplomatic efforts by Australia's Labour government, which took office in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

