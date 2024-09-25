Bhelpuri Vendor Attacked in Mumbai Over Unpaid Dues

An 18-year-old food vendor suffered serious injuries after two men allegedly assaulted him for refusing to serve free 'bhelpuri,' a popular Mumbai street food, according to the police.

The incident took place at the vendor's stall in Liberty Garden, Malad, on Sunday night. When the vendor asked the men to clear their previous dues before receiving new food, the assailants became abusive. Enraged, they picked up an iron rod and attacked the vendor, causing multiple injuries. The victim was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint from the injured vendor, the Malad police have identified one of the suspects and are actively working to apprehend both individuals involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)