Left Menu

Bhelpuri Vendor Attacked in Mumbai Over Unpaid Dues

An 18-year-old food vendor in Mumbai was attacked by two men after refusing to serve them free bhelpuri. The incident occurred in Liberty Garden, Malad, when the vendor asked them to settle prior dues. Police have registered a case and are working to apprehend the assailants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 11:01 IST
Bhelpuri Vendor Attacked in Mumbai Over Unpaid Dues
police stations
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old food vendor suffered serious injuries after two men allegedly assaulted him for refusing to serve free 'bhelpuri,' a popular Mumbai street food, according to the police.

The incident took place at the vendor's stall in Liberty Garden, Malad, on Sunday night. When the vendor asked the men to clear their previous dues before receiving new food, the assailants became abusive. Enraged, they picked up an iron rod and attacked the vendor, causing multiple injuries. The victim was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment.

Following a complaint from the injured vendor, the Malad police have identified one of the suspects and are actively working to apprehend both individuals involved in the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024