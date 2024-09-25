Hezbollah Fires Rocket at Mossad HQ Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah fired a rocket at Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv on Wednesday, blaming the agency for assassinating its leaders and compromising their communications. This marks significant escalation towards full-fledged war.

Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as Israel's military intercepted the missile. No casualties were reported, and no changes were made to civil defense instructions. Similar warnings were issued in central Israel, including Netanya.

Recently, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of missiles at Israel, escalating a months-long conflict. Israel's heaviest airstrikes targeted Hezbollah's infrastructure, killing senior commanders and intensifying the nearly year-long conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah.

A Beirut strike killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who led the missile and rocket force. Israel's offensive has claimed 569 lives, triggering fears of a broader Middle East conflict and displacing half a million people, according to Lebanese ministers and the UN.

