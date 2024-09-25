Hezbollah Fires Rocket at Mossad HQ Amid Rising Tensions
Hezbollah targeted Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv, raising fears of an all-out war. Israel intercepted the missile, and no casualties were reported. The conflict has intensified, resulting in heavy casualties and displacement. The UN is set to discuss the growing conflict, with Lebanon's citizens facing escalating instability.
Hezbollah fired a rocket at Mossad headquarters near Tel Aviv on Wednesday, blaming the agency for assassinating its leaders and compromising their communications. This marks significant escalation towards full-fledged war.
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv as Israel's military intercepted the missile. No casualties were reported, and no changes were made to civil defense instructions. Similar warnings were issued in central Israel, including Netanya.
Recently, Hezbollah has launched hundreds of missiles at Israel, escalating a months-long conflict. Israel's heaviest airstrikes targeted Hezbollah's infrastructure, killing senior commanders and intensifying the nearly year-long conflict with Iran-backed Hezbollah.
A Beirut strike killed senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Qubaisi, who led the missile and rocket force. Israel's offensive has claimed 569 lives, triggering fears of a broader Middle East conflict and displacing half a million people, according to Lebanese ministers and the UN.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli Missiles Devastate Gaza Tent Camp Amidst Escalating Conflict
Ukrainian Cities Targeted in Overnight Russian Drone and Missile Attacks
Over 45,000 Children in Gaza Deprived of Education as Conflict Continues, UNICEF Warns
Jordan Elections: New Law Shapes Parliamentary Landscape Amid Gaza Conflict
UNESCO Raises Alarm Over Growing Attacks on Education Amid Global Conflicts