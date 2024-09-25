Left Menu

AP CM's Relief Fund Garners Overwhelming Support Amid Flood Crisis

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Wednesday that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has received Rs 400 crore in contributions from diverse donors, including political parties and film personalities, to aid flood victims. Naidu praised the strong public response driven by the state government's efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 25-09-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 13:11 IST
N Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced on Wednesday that the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund has amassed contributions totalling Rs 400 crore. These donations, from political parties, film personalities, social organisations, and other entities, are intended to support flood victims in the state.

CM Naidu highlighted the enthusiastic response to the government’s relief efforts, mentioning that the collection far exceeds what any other state might achieve in similar circumstances. ‘People have responded enthusiastically. Rs 400 crore came as donations to the CM Relief Fund, any other state wouldn’t have got this much. This is the highest,’ he remarked while addressing officials at the NTR district collectorate.

Naidu attributed the substantial support to the confidence instilled by the state government. He also noted that donors from the US had encouraged their relatives in India to personally hand over the cheques, demonstrating global solidarity in the relief mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

