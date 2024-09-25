Lokayukta Probe Ordered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Allotment Case
A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. This follows the High Court's support of the Governor's sanction for the probe, focusing on alleged illegalities in allotting valuable sites to the Chief Minister's wife, B M Parvathi.
- Country:
- India
A Special Court in Karnataka has mandated a Lokayukta police probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.
The court's decision, delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, followed the High Court's validation of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the allocation of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.
The Special Court, which handles criminal cases against elected officials, directed the Lokayukta police to begin the investigation in Mysuru, based on a complaint from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The court ordered the investigation under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and set a deadline for the report by December 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lokayukta
- probe
- Karnataka
- Siddaramaiah
- MUDA
- site
- allotment
- investigation
- Governor
- sanction
ALSO READ
Congress Leader Alleges Land Allotment Bypass in Navi Mumbai
U.S. Polo Assn. Celebrates First Birthday of Exclusive Website with Special Promotions
PM E-Drive scheme to support 88,500 charging sites: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Exquisite Traditional Dining Experience Arrives in Adyar: Una Villa Launches Second Outlet
North Korea's Nuclear Ambitions: A Glimpse into Their Secret Sites