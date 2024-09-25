Left Menu

Lokayukta Probe Ordered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Allotment Case

A Special Court has ordered a Lokayukta police investigation into Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case. This follows the High Court's support of the Governor's sanction for the probe, focusing on alleged illegalities in allotting valuable sites to the Chief Minister's wife, B M Parvathi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-09-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 14:44 IST
Lokayukta Probe Ordered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Allotment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Special Court in Karnataka has mandated a Lokayukta police probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The court's decision, delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, followed the High Court's validation of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the allocation of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.

The Special Court, which handles criminal cases against elected officials, directed the Lokayukta police to begin the investigation in Mysuru, based on a complaint from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The court ordered the investigation under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and set a deadline for the report by December 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024