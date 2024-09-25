Lokayukta Probe Ordered Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA Allotment Case

A Special Court in Karnataka has mandated a Lokayukta police probe against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case.

The court's decision, delivered by Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, followed the High Court's validation of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's sanction to investigate claims of wrongdoing in the allocation of 14 MUDA sites to Siddaramaiah's wife, B M Parvathi.

The Special Court, which handles criminal cases against elected officials, directed the Lokayukta police to begin the investigation in Mysuru, based on a complaint from RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna. The court ordered the investigation under Section 156 (3) of the CrPC and set a deadline for the report by December 24.

