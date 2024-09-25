Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Death of Class 2 Student at Private School

A class 2 student died under mysterious circumstances at a private school. The student's father alleges that the school director and four unidentified men are responsible. An FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing. The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:09 IST
Mystery Surrounds Death of Class 2 Student at Private School
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A class 2 student at a private school here passed away under mysterious circumstances, according to police on Wednesday. The school director and four others have been booked in the case.

The student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, received a call from DL Public School on Monday, informing him of his son's illness. Upon arriving at the school, he was told that school director Dinesh Baghel had taken his son to a hospital.

However, Kushwaha later found his son's body in Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of responsibility for his son's death, said Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur. An FIR has been registered, and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024