Mystery Surrounds Death of Class 2 Student at Private School
A class 2 student died under mysterious circumstances at a private school. The student's father alleges that the school director and four unidentified men are responsible. An FIR has been registered and investigations are ongoing. The student's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.
A class 2 student at a private school here passed away under mysterious circumstances, according to police on Wednesday. The school director and four others have been booked in the case.
The student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, received a call from DL Public School on Monday, informing him of his son's illness. Upon arriving at the school, he was told that school director Dinesh Baghel had taken his son to a hospital.
However, Kushwaha later found his son's body in Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of responsibility for his son's death, said Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur. An FIR has been registered, and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.
