Mystery Surrounds Death of Class 2 Student at Private School

A class 2 student at a private school here passed away under mysterious circumstances, according to police on Wednesday. The school director and four others have been booked in the case.

The student's father, Krishan Kushwaha, received a call from DL Public School on Monday, informing him of his son's illness. Upon arriving at the school, he was told that school director Dinesh Baghel had taken his son to a hospital.

However, Kushwaha later found his son's body in Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified men of responsibility for his son's death, said Circle Officer Himanshu Mathur. An FIR has been registered, and the body sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)