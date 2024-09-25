Russia's Escalating Use of Guided Bombs in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is increasingly employing highly destructive guided bombs in its over two-and-a-half-year-old invasion of Ukraine, targeting both Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and towns and cities near the front line.

Just last week, Moscow's forces dropped more than 900 such bombs on Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He has consistently urged Kyiv's Western partners to help enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities to mitigate the threat.

The guided bombs, which are conventional weapons often from the Soviet era fitted with wings and satellite-aided navigation, are known as "glide bombs". These bombs are cheaper and more abundant than the ballistic and cruise missiles regularly launched by Russia against Ukraine. Weighing between 500 kg and 3,000 kg, they can destroy even heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive positions, which have been deteriorating in the east over recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)