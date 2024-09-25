Left Menu

Russia's Escalating Use of Guided Bombs in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is increasingly deploying highly destructive guided bombs in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. These air-launched weapons, often modified Soviet-era ordnance, have wreaked havoc on Ukrainian defensive positions and cities. President Zelenskiy urges Western assistance to bolster Ukraine's defensive and offensive capabilities against this mounting threat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 15:23 IST
Russia's Escalating Use of Guided Bombs in Ukraine Conflict

Russia is increasingly employing highly destructive guided bombs in its over two-and-a-half-year-old invasion of Ukraine, targeting both Ukrainian forces on the battlefield and towns and cities near the front line.

Just last week, Moscow's forces dropped more than 900 such bombs on Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He has consistently urged Kyiv's Western partners to help enhance Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities to mitigate the threat.

The guided bombs, which are conventional weapons often from the Soviet era fitted with wings and satellite-aided navigation, are known as "glide bombs". These bombs are cheaper and more abundant than the ballistic and cruise missiles regularly launched by Russia against Ukraine. Weighing between 500 kg and 3,000 kg, they can destroy even heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive positions, which have been deteriorating in the east over recent months.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024