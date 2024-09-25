Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as 4-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Uncle

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her uncle in a village near Narela. The accused, a daily wage labourer, had frequent disputes with his wife. After a heated confrontation, he threatened to kidnap his niece. The girl was later found dead in a jungle, leading to the uncle's arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:03 IST
Tragedy Strikes as 4-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Uncle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her uncle, according to police reports on Wednesday. The girl's body was discovered in a jungle near a village in Narela.

The 35-year-old accused, who is a daily wage labourer, lived with his wife and two children. Known for his alcoholism and frequent quarrels with his wife, the situation escalated when his wife decided to move out. She left their home and moved to the accused's paternal residence where his brother and family also lived.

On September 22, the accused visited his brother's house to persuade his wife to return. During a heated argument, he threatened to kidnap his brother's 4-year-old daughter. Initially, the threat was not taken seriously, but when the girl went missing, the family informed the police. The police arrested the uncle, who confessed to the crime. The girl's body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024