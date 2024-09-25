Tragedy Strikes as 4-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Uncle
A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed by her uncle in a village near Narela. The accused, a daily wage labourer, had frequent disputes with his wife. After a heated confrontation, he threatened to kidnap his niece. The girl was later found dead in a jungle, leading to the uncle's arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her uncle, according to police reports on Wednesday. The girl's body was discovered in a jungle near a village in Narela.
The 35-year-old accused, who is a daily wage labourer, lived with his wife and two children. Known for his alcoholism and frequent quarrels with his wife, the situation escalated when his wife decided to move out. She left their home and moved to the accused's paternal residence where his brother and family also lived.
On September 22, the accused visited his brother's house to persuade his wife to return. During a heated argument, he threatened to kidnap his brother's 4-year-old daughter. Initially, the threat was not taken seriously, but when the girl went missing, the family informed the police. The police arrested the uncle, who confessed to the crime. The girl's body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Federal Police Crackdown on Gold Laundering in the Amazon
Jammu and Kashmir Police Register FIR Following Rape Allegation by Female Officer
Heavy Police Deployment in Shimla Amid Protests Over Sanjauli Mosque
Delhi Police Crack Two Prostitution Rackets, Nab Key Figures
Three Policemen Injured in Mob Attack over Black Magic Incident in Bihar