Tragedy Strikes as 4-Year-Old Allegedly Killed by Uncle

In a shocking incident, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her uncle, according to police reports on Wednesday. The girl's body was discovered in a jungle near a village in Narela.

The 35-year-old accused, who is a daily wage labourer, lived with his wife and two children. Known for his alcoholism and frequent quarrels with his wife, the situation escalated when his wife decided to move out. She left their home and moved to the accused's paternal residence where his brother and family also lived.

On September 22, the accused visited his brother's house to persuade his wife to return. During a heated argument, he threatened to kidnap his brother's 4-year-old daughter. Initially, the threat was not taken seriously, but when the girl went missing, the family informed the police. The police arrested the uncle, who confessed to the crime. The girl's body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination. Further investigations are ongoing.

