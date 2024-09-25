Court-Ordered Demolition Sparks Protest in Kaiserganj

The district administration in Kaiserganj undertook the demolition of 23 illegal structures in a village on Wednesday, causing significant unrest among local residents. The demolition followed a high court order and was met with protests from the community.

Residents, particularly from the minority community, claimed they had lived there for generations and several of the affected houses were constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Some structures also contained shops.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Alok Prasad stated the action took place in Wazirganj Bazar of Sarai Jagna gram panchayat after the high court ruled on a public interest litigation filed by a local. Notices were issued and most residents vacated voluntarily. This follows a Supreme Court ruling against protecting unauthorised constructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)