Explosion Reported at Santa Maria Courthouse
Authorities in California responded to an explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse, urging the public to avoid the area as the scene remained unsafe. No immediate details on injuries were available.
Updated: 25-09-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:42 IST
Authorities were mobilized on Wednesday following a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office issued a statement urging the public to avoid the vicinity, highlighting that the scene had yet to be declared safe. 'Santa Maria Courthouse: report of an explosion. Please avoid the area. Scene has not been deemed safe. More info to follow,' the sheriff's office posted on X.
It remains unclear if any injuries have occurred as a result of the explosion.
