Explosion at Santa Maria Courthouse Shakes Community

Authorities responded to an alleged explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California. A suspect reportedly threw a bag that detonated inside an arraignment courtroom. The suspect is in custody and details about injuries were not immediately available as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Authorities responded on Wednesday to a reported explosion at the Santa Maria Courthouse in California, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. Initial reports indicated that a suspect was in custody.

Details regarding injuries remained unclear. The Sheriff's Office posted on X, urging the public to avoid the area as the scene remained unsafe.

Local news outlet Noozhawk cited Superior Court Executive Officer Darrel Parker, reporting that a suspect had thrown a bag in an arraignment courtroom which then exploded. The suspect was apprehended, and more information is expected as the investigation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

