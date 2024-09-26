Left Menu

Fatal Clash Erupts in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur District

A person was killed and seven others injured in a clash between two groups in Maxi town, Madhya Pradesh. The incident stemmed from a two-day dispute. Police have deployed forces, and the situation is now under control. Six of the injured were moved to Indore for treatment.

Updated: 26-09-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 00:24 IST
A lethal confrontation occurred in Maxi town, Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh, resulting in one death and seven injuries, authorities reported on Wednesday evening.

The altercation was a culmination of a two-day-long dispute, confirmed Inspector General Santosh Singh of the Ujjain Range. One individual was fatally shot, while six of the seven injured were transported to Indore for medical care; one remains in Ujjain under treatment.

Investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the conflict, Singh added. A strong police presence has been established to maintain order, and the situation is currently stable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

