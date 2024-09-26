Pentagon Denies Intelligence Support to Israel Amid Escalating Lebanon Conflict

The Pentagon has confirmed that the U.S. military is not providing intelligence support to Israel for its operations in Lebanon, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh announced on Wednesday.

Singh clarified that no Israeli ground invasion into Lebanon appeared imminent and noted that diplomatic efforts were in place to de-escalate the situation.

Meanwhile, Israel's military chief reassured troops that airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon would persist, with ongoing diplomatic endeavors by the United States and France to halt hostilities and open broader talks.

