Left Menu

U.S. Pushes Diplomatic Efforts to Link Gaza and Lebanon Conflicts

The United States is leading a diplomatic initiative to end hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, viewing the conflicts as interconnected. This effort is being discussed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly. While initial focus is on stopping violence in Lebanon, broader talks aim for a Gaza ceasefire and potential Israeli-Lebanese agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 01:14 IST
U.S. Pushes Diplomatic Efforts to Link Gaza and Lebanon Conflicts

The United States is spearheading a new diplomatic effort to end hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, linking the two conflicts as part of a single initiative, seven sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters. Details are being discussed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, according to two Lebanese officials, two Western diplomats, a source familiar with the thinking of the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah, a source in Washington and a further person briefed on the talks.

Western officials indicate that their immediate focus is on halting violence in Lebanon, which carries a greater risk of escalating into a regional conflict. Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides has shared that the U.S. and France are negotiating an interim agreement to avoid further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, aiming also for a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.

As diplomatic efforts gather momentum, Israel has indicated the possibility of a ground incursion into Lebanon, expanding its military actions against Hezbollah. Efforts are ongoing, including proposals for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The White House and Israeli Prime Minister's office have yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

Singapore's Population Reaches Record 6.04 Million

 Singapore
2
Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

Man City Faces Major Setback as Rodri Sidelined with Serious Knee Injury

 Global
3
Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Conflict

Protests Erupt Across U.S. Against Military Aid to Israel Amid Escalating Co...

 Global
4
Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Storm Vuhledar Amid Intensified Combat in Eastern Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024