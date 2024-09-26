U.S. Pushes Diplomatic Efforts to Link Gaza and Lebanon Conflicts

The United States is spearheading a new diplomatic effort to end hostilities in both Gaza and Lebanon, linking the two conflicts as part of a single initiative, seven sources familiar with the initiative told Reuters. Details are being discussed on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, according to two Lebanese officials, two Western diplomats, a source familiar with the thinking of the armed Lebanese group Hezbollah, a source in Washington and a further person briefed on the talks.

Western officials indicate that their immediate focus is on halting violence in Lebanon, which carries a greater risk of escalating into a regional conflict. Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides has shared that the U.S. and France are negotiating an interim agreement to avoid further escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, aiming also for a long-term ceasefire in Gaza.

As diplomatic efforts gather momentum, Israel has indicated the possibility of a ground incursion into Lebanon, expanding its military actions against Hezbollah. Efforts are ongoing, including proposals for the release of hostages held by Hamas. The White House and Israeli Prime Minister's office have yet to comment.

