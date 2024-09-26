Left Menu

Iran Issues Warning Over Escalating Middle East Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that the Middle East is on the brink of catastrophe due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Araqchi stated that Israel had crossed all red lines and urged U.N. intervention to restore peace.

26-09-2024
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has issued a dire warning, stating that the Middle East is teetering on the edge of catastrophe due to escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas. During his address at the U.N. General Assembly, Araqchi emphasized that Tehran would not remain indifferent if war breaks out in Lebanon.

Addressing reporters, Araqchi criticized Israel for crossing 'all red lines' and stressed the urgency for the U.N. Security Council to intervene. He called for immediate action to restore peace and stability in the volatile region.

The escalating conflict has raised global concerns about potential broader implications, with calls for diplomatic efforts to mitigate the growing crisis.

