New 'De-escalation Mechanism' Talks Between Turkiye and Israel Over Syria

Turkiye and Israel hold technical talks in Azerbaijan to prevent conflict in Syria, focusing on establishing a de-escalation mechanism. Both nations have differing interests in the region, with Israel wary of a Turkish military presence. Continued dialogue aims to maintain security stability.

New 'De-escalation Mechanism' Talks Between Turkiye and Israel Over Syria
Turkiye and Israel recently engaged in technical talks in Azerbaijan, aiming to create a mechanism to avoid military conflict in Syria, according to a Turkish Defence Ministry official who requested anonymity.

The discussions primarily addressed Turkey's and Israel's individual regional interests and the impact of their activities in Syria following the fall of President Bashar Assad last year. Israel's concerns stem from Turkey's influence and potential military bases in Syria, fearing threats to its border from the new Syrian government, backed by former rebels and supported by Ankara.

The talks seek ongoing dialogue to preserve regional security without increasing tensions. However, diplomatic relations between the two nations remain complicated, exacerbated by past regional conflicts and current international dynamics involving allies like President Donald Trump, who offers to mediate.

