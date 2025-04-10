Diplomatic Dialogue: Turkey and Israel's Strategic Talks in Azerbaijan

Turkey and Israel have started diplomatic talks in Azerbaijan aimed at preventing potential conflicts between their militaries operating within Syria, according to Turkish ministry sources on Thursday.

The technical discussions are seen as the first step towards establishing a communication channel to mitigate clashes or misunderstandings regarding reciprocal military actions. Efforts to set up this mechanism are ongoing, though details on its scope and timeline remain unspecified.

This diplomatic move comes amid heightened tensions after Israel escalated airstrikes in Syria and voiced concerns over Turkey's influence. Despite their strained relations, both nations have stated a preference to avoid direct confrontation.

